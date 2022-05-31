NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sometimes in life you’re called to make a change, you look at life differently and want more than one career, one chapter.

Brian Roach went from spending nearly 20 years in the banking industry to enrolling in nursing school at Duke University. Roach is now studying to be a nurse practitioner while working at Yale New Haven Hospital’s Emergency Medicine Department.

“I was working in banking. I was working investment banking and I yes, I started in New York City and I ended up. All over the country. I started business in San Diego and then I ended up in San Francisco and I really didn’t like it, I didn’t like what I was doing, but it was a wonderful job.”

Roach graduated from the Yale School of Management with an MBA in ‘93 and now he’s back in the Yale Nurse Practitioner program at the School of Nursing.

“I like helping people, and in the emergency department every day we have, I don’t know, I may have between 10 and 20 patients and they come in with a problem and many of them get discharged during my shift and they’re feeling better and it’s very rewarding, said Roach.”

Roach shared that his only regret is that he did not make the career change sooner. He shared that for anyone who feels trapped in their career, that it is possible for them to make that change.

“You know you take baby steps at first, like when I first had to go to nursing school I had to take some prerequisite science classes and I just did that at the local Community College… it costs next to nothing and the next thing you know I was applying to nursing schools,” shared Roach.