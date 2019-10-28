Oct. 29 is final day to register to vote

(WTNH) — Oct. 29 is the final day for Connecticut residents to register to vote in advance of Election Day.

Voters can register at town halls, DMV, by mail or on myvote.ct.gov/register by 11:59 p.m. Registrars of Voters will be at town halls to register voters 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Connecticut residents can register to vote on Election Day, but in order to skip the lines, there are several ways to register in advance.

If you need to check if you’re registered or don’t know your polling location, go to myvote.ct.gov/lookup.