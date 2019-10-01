Breaking News
October 1st is World Vegetarian Day

(WTNH) — Get ready to load up on veggies on October 1st because it’s World Vegetarian Day.

The day kicks off Vegetarian Awareness Month. People typically choose a vegetarian diet for one of two reasons: They ethically choose not to eat animals or to eliminate meat and other animal products for health reasons.

