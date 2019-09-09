October is domestic violence awareness month: state-wide events planned

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This years Interval House ” Breakfast with Champions” fundraiser will honor members of “Men Make a Difference, Men Against Domestic Violence“, its 10-year old men’s advocacy group.

This year’s breakfast will be co-chaired by the Mayor’s of East Hartford, Marcia Leclerc and West Hartford, Shari Cantor. The towns are the largest in the agency’s service area that is made up of 24 cities and towns in the Greater Hartford area.

Members of the group are gathering today at United Bank Headquarters in Hartford to discuss the breakfast and other events scheduled for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

The breakfast, scheduled for October 17 at The Riverview in Simsbury, is the IntervalHouse’s annual October award and awareness event in its mission to end domestic violence. The Mayors are expected to focus on increasing awareness of the issues of domestic violence in all communities and socio-economic groups and the work Interval House does in assisting victims.

“To have two remarkably accomplished women like Shari and Marcia rallying to support our mission is an honor. We are incredibly fortunate that they both care deeply about our cause, and sincerely hope that their presence inspires others to get involved.” Interval House President and CEO Mary-Jane Foster

Interval House and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal created the group and WTNH News 8 Vice President and General Manager Rich Graziano and Meteorologist Joe Furey are also founding members of “Men Make a Difference, Men Against Domestic Violence.” Furey is not only a current member but also Honorary Director of Interval House.

The breakfast is complimentary but guests are asked to make a gift of significance to the interval House. If you would like to attend or host a table call Amanda DeLaura at 860-838-8461.

Those needing help can call the Interval House 24-hour hotline at 860-527-0550.