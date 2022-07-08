NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has concluded its investigation into the shooting of a black bear in Newtown in May.

On May 12, DEEP officers and Newtown police responded to the report of a homeowner shooting a black bear. The bear, commonly known as ‘Bobbi,’ died following the shooting.

According to DEEP, based on the facts of the investigation, the State’s Attorney’s Office has concluded there is insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against the homeowner, Lawrence Clarke, who was identified as a Ridgefield police officer.

According to the Ridgefield Police Department, Clarke was off duty at the time of the incident.

DEEP said Clarke had numerous encounters with the same bear over multiple days that caused him to fear for the safety of himself, his family, and his livestock.

Two bear cubs were orphaned after the mother bear was shot. DEEP was able to tranquilize both cubs and they were brought to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

According to DEEP, the bear’s behavior and frequent interactions with humans were considered a “habituated” and “food-conditioned” bear, meaning it had lost its fear of humans and learned to associate humans with food sources.

It is a crime to kill a bear in Connecticut. It is the State’s Attorney’s duty to determine if the person who killed the bear should be charged criminally.