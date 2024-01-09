NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of Consumer Counsel has filed a petition with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to request an investigation of Frontier Communications, for their alleged noncompliance with the state’s quality of service standards.

“Quality of Service standards exist to protect families, individuals and businesses from situations that put them at risk. When a company that operates using the public right-of-way – that is the critical infrastructure along our streets and highways – fails to meet these standards, it is detrimental to the public’s safety, health, and welfare,” said Claire E Coleman, consumer counsel, for the Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel.

The state’s certified telecommunications providers are required to file semi-annual quality of service reports that outline their performance on a six-month basis in five categories: trouble reports per hundred lines, maintenance appointments met, installation appointments met, installation interval and out-of-service repair, according to Coleman.

The categories are further broken down into performance by region and average for the state.

According to the Office of Consumer Counsel, the standards were established for critical public safety reasons. State residents rely on telecommunication providers to connect them to emergency services, medical professionals and employers.

PURA requires telecommunications providers to maintain their network to ensure when a person picks up the phone to make an urgent call, they are met with a dial tone and connected.

The petition calls for attention to where Frontier’s reporting indicators fell short of standards during several during multiple reporting periods, according to Coleman. The Office of Consumer Counsel said Frontier also failed to file exception reports to explain their failures and a timeline for improvement as required.

The timeline for the alleged noncompliance with the standards is from January 2015 to June 2023.

Frontier Communications sent the following statement to News 8 on the allegations.

“We provide residents across the state with critical connectivity service, and we take that responsibility very seriously. Over the past few years, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to upgrade our infrastructure across the state. While we acknowledge that we may have fallen short of meeting certain targets in the past, the cited reports show notable improvement trends in our quality of service as we’ve upgraded our network and deployed high-speed, fiber broadband across the state.”