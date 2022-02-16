HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood will no longer require mask-wearing for children and staff in childcare facilities beginning on March 1.

The requirement for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for state employees, in schools, and in childcare facilities was not extended in and is no longer in effect as of Tuesday. Masks will no longer be a requirement for children and staff in childcare settings, according to Beth Bye, the Commissioner of the Office of Early Childhood.

Instead, the Office of Early Childcare will issue guidance and recommendations to programs based on the COVID-19 data the office receives from the Department of Public Health on a weekly basis.

Individual childcare programs may choose to implement their own mask-wearing policies or requirements. The authority to require masks in schools and childcare was extended to June 30, Gov. Ned Lamont and Public Health Commissioner Juthani recommended the mask requirements end at the end of February.

The current guidance currently recommends mask-wearing given the levels of current infections in childcare settings. The guidance is based off the fact that children under five cannot be vaccinated which leaves them at a higher risk of infection and spread of the virus.

The Office of Early Childhood currently recommends social distancing and monitoring of the health of children and staff to help mitigate the spread of the disease. It is now recognized that childcare workers can receive their vaccinations, booster shots and wear masks to help protect themselves from the virus.