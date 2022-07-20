MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive while in police custody.

On July 8, Manchester police arrested Joseph Torrice of New York for interfering with police, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Torrice also had an extraditable warrant out of Dutchess County, New York for burglary and larceny.

The Office of the Inspector General said on July 10, Torrice suffered a medical episode inside of the cell. He was brought to Hartford Hospital where he died 8 days later.

The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating and an autopsy is being performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No additional information was released at this time.