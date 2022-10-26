DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a report in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Derby in 2021.

On April 26, 2021, Derby Police Officer Patrick Foley was sitting in his police cruiser alone on Division Street. The investigation revealed that two men approached Foley’s cruiser, banged on the window and asked for help.

Foley exited his cruiser and saw one of the two men opening fire on a passing car.

According to investigators, Foley shot one of the men, later identified as 29-year-old Corneilius McCullough, in the leg.

McCullough was later arrested.

On Wednesday, the Office of the Inspector General concluded its investigation into the officer-involved shooting and reported that Foley justifiably used deadly force.

To read the full report, click here.