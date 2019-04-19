Officer brings McDonald's meal to 5-year-old that called 911
MICHIGAN, Conn. (WTNH) - A five-year-old in Michigan couldn't wait for his grandma to wake up, so when he had a craving, he decided to make a call.
Dispatcher - "Kent County 911 what's your emergency?"
Iziah - "Can you bring me McDonalds?"
Dispatcher - "I'm sorry what?"
Iziah - "Can you bring me McDonalds?"
Dispatcher - "No I can't bring you McDonalds."
The dispatcher who took the call said they get a lot of kids calling on their parents cell phones. She said a lot are deactivated, but parents don't realized they can still call 911.
The officer that was sent to 5-year-old Izaiah's house to make sure everything was okay and figured he might as well bring him a meal since he was driving by McDonald's anyway. The officer used this situation to teach him that 911 is for emergency calls
