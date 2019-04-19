News

Officer brings McDonald's meal to 5-year-old that called 911

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 06:17 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 06:17 AM EDT

MICHIGAN, Conn. (WTNH) - A five-year-old in Michigan couldn't wait for his grandma to wake up, so when he had a craving, he decided to make a call.

Dispatcher - "Kent County 911 what's your emergency?"

Iziah - "Can you bring me McDonalds?"

Dispatcher - "I'm sorry what?"

Iziah - "Can you bring me McDonalds?"

Dispatcher - "No I can't bring you McDonalds."

The dispatcher who took the call said they get a lot of kids calling on their parents cell phones. She said a lot are deactivated, but parents don't realized they can still call 911.

The officer that was sent to 5-year-old Izaiah's house to make sure everything was okay and figured he might as well bring him a meal since he was driving by McDonald's anyway. The officer used this situation to teach him that 911 is for emergency calls

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center