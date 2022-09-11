NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk officer was injured Saturday at the Oyster Festival when a male punched them following a break-up of a fight.

Police Officials say officers working the festival were notified of a fight around 9:49 p.m. Juveniles near the Kids Cove were fighting, sparking a response by the police. Officers arrived in this area and broke up two separate fights.

While escorting one of the juveniles involved out to Seaview Avenue, police say, an officer was attacked by two males.

One male jumped on the officer, while the second male repeatedly punched the officer in the head, according to police. As described by police officials, additional officers ran to assist, and one male suspect fled into the crowd. The other male, who was identified as Ezekiel Syphrette, continued his assault on the officer, tearing the officer’s shirt in the process, police said.

The officer was able to bring Syphrette to the ground with the assistance of other officers. While taking Syphrette to the ground the officer’s head struck an entry gate, according to police.

The officer was evaluated at Norwalk Hospital and suffered a head injury and fractured arm. The officer was treated and released.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information regarding the second male suspect is asked to contact Norwalk Police at 203-854-3051.

Syphrette faces charges of Assault on a Police Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Breach of Peace. His bond is set at $100,000, and has a court date set for September 19.