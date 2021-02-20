PD: Hartford man arrested following sexual assault in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford man is facing charges after a sexual assault incident Friday night, according to police.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a home on Berlin Ave on the report of a problem with a guest inside of the home.

Responding officers arrived on the scene and found both the victim and suspect inside the home. Police report that the suspect was under the influence when the victim invited the suspect into the home.

Officials report that an investigation found the suspect identified as 28-year-old Anthony Williams of Hartford, sexually assaulted the victim. Police report that Williams placed his hands around the victim’s throat, restricting the victim’s air supply.

Police say that Williams became “uncooperative” and refused to comply with the officers’ instructions when he was taken into custody.

Officials report that during processing, an officer sustained an injury requiring medical treatment.

At 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Williams was processed for the charges of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree strangulation, second-degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.

Williams was detained on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

Police say the investigation remains active and has been turned over to the Southington Police Detective Division.