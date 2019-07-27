Officer-involved shooting near Interstate 84 in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are responding to a shooting incident near Interstate 84 westbound in Hartford on Friday.

The police presence that has caused some traffic back ups in Hartford in the area of I-84 westbound off Capitol Avenue was confirmed to be a response to a shooting incident. As of now, the on-ramp near Capitol Avenue is blocked off.

Officer involved shooting (OIS) 84W on-ramp from Capitol Avenue. @CT_STATE_POLICE will assume control of the investigation, as is procedure for such an incident. All media queries to @CT_STATE_POLICE — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 27, 2019

#CTtraffic Interstate 84 Westbound, Exit 48 ramps are closed. Troopers from Troop H-Hartford are on the scene of an Officer Involved Shooting incident involving Hartford Police Department. Use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 27, 2019

This is breaking news.

