Officer-involved shooting near Interstate 84 in Hartford, one dead

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are responding to a shooting incident near Interstate 84 westbound in Hartford on Friday.

The police presence that has caused some traffic back ups in Hartford in the area of I-84 westbound off Capitol Avenue was confirmed to be a response to a shooting incident. As of now, the on-ramp near Capitol Avenue is blocked off.

Our partners at the Hartford Courant report that one person has died.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

