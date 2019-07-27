Officer-involved shooting near Interstate 84 in Hartford, one dead

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are responding to a shooting incident near Interstate 84 westbound in Hartford on Friday.
The police presence that has caused some traffic back ups in Hartford in the area of I-84 westbound off Capitol Avenue was confirmed to be a response to a shooting incident. As of now, the on-ramp near Capitol Avenue is blocked off.
Our partners at the Hartford Courant report that one person has died.
This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.
