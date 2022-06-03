NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) – Friday marked the last day of the 36th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut.

The event is an annual fundraiser that benefits Special Olympians in the state.

Hundreds of Connecticut police officers were guided by the “Flame of Hope,” while they took to the roads to run a total of 530 miles over a period of three days.

News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons took part in the torch run in New Haven on Friday.

Fairfield University will host the Special Olympics soccer, swimming, and tennis events on June, 4. The special Special Olympics cycling event will take place in Cheshire at 181 West Johnson Road on June, 5.

The 2022 Special Olympics Connecticut will also hold track and field competitions on June 11 and 12, at Southern Connecticut State University.

