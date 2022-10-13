BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A police cruiser covered with flowers and balloons. That is the memorial for the two officers who were shot and killed in Bristol on Wednesday night.

Many people from around the city and state have shown their respect for the officers, making it very clear that they were well-respected and will be greatly missed.

“I have to get down there, have to buy flowers,” said Angela Provenzano. “I have to be there for him.”

Angela Provenzano attended Bristol Central High School with Officer Alex Hamzy who was killed in the line of duty.

“I can’t believe this happened,” Provenzano said. “He was an amazing person. He always had a smile on his face. I can’t believe it. This is horrible.”

“It’s scary to think about people doing such senseless things,” said Kayla, a family friend of Hamzy.

Hamzy, an 8-year veteran of the department, was an advisor to a police cadet program along with Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, who was also killed in the line of duty.

Sgt. DeMonte, a 10-and-a-half-year veteran of the department, was a school resource officer at Greene-Hills and West Bristol schools. He was a co-recipient of his department’s 2019 Officer of the Year award.

Today is a tragic day for our Bristol community. We offer our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the families and friends of Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy and the entire Bristol Police Department during this very difficult time. We wish Officer Alec Iurato a full and speedy recovery. Thank you to all the brave men and women of the Bristol Police Department who serve and protect our community every day. You are true heroes and we are grateful for our partnership. Both officers have close ties to our schools, programs, and Bristol community. Sergeant Demonte was a former School Resource Officer (SRO) at Greene-Hills and West Bristol, and a Police Explorers Leader in our district. Sergeant Demonte was extraordinarily gifted at connecting with our students and those of us who worked with him considered ourselves fortunate to call him a friend. Officer Hamzy was raised in Bristol and a 2006 graduate of Bristol Eastern. He also was a Police Explorers Leader in our schools. We have witnessed Officer Hamzy’s growth into the role model that he was for so many of our students and we could not be more proud of his service. Dr. Catherine Carbone, Superintendent of Bristol Public Schools.

Officer Alec Iurato was also shot during the apparent ambush. He underwent surgery on his gunshot wound at St. Francis Hospital and was released. Video shows officers applauding his release from the hospital.

In a statement, Hamzy’s family said, “The outpouring of love, support and prayers from so many is deeply appreciated.”