Officials investigate fatal accident in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motor vehicle accident fatally injured one woman, and left a man with injuries Friday night in Plainfield.

Officials of the Plainfield Police Department, Atwood Hose Fire Department, and American Legion Ambulance arrived on the scene at Green Hollow Road in the Wauregan section at 10:30 p.m. on a report of a single-car crash.

According to Plainfield Police, responders discovered a white Ford Explorer overturned in the woods.

Officers located two occupants of the vehicle – one of whom had removed himself – Wilfredo Cardona, of Danielson and Autumn Chase, of Attawaugan, identified as the girlfriend of Cardona.

Chase was pronounced dead on the scene at approximately 10:57 p.m. and transported to State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington, where officials will conduct an official autopsy.

Additional assistance was requested to the scene of the accident from the Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad (C.A.R.S).

Plainfield Police is investigating this incident and requesting that anyone with information contact the department at (860) 564-0804.