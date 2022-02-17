TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire in Terryville Thursday morning left damages to a residential home.

The Terryville Fire Department responded to a call around 5:30 a.m. at 104 Seymour Rd. At first, a call came in regarding possible occupants trapped because there were cars in the driveway, but officials said as crews arrived, they found that no one was trapped.

Officials said fire was coming out of the front window; a person had left for work and something was burning. Damage occurred throughout the house, though the department said no one was injured.

Mutual aid was requested and a building inspector is on their way, officials said.

The fire marshal is on the scene investigating the incident.

