Officials investigating car fire on Interstate 84 westbound in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Police and first responders are investigating a motor vehicle accident Thursday morning on Interstate 84 westbound.

According to police, the call for the 2-vehicle accident came in at 3:44 a.m. Officials were dispatched to I-84 westbound near Exit 4 in Danbury.

DOT says a vehicle was on fire, and the accident is currently blocking the right and center lanes of traffic.

Police say minor injuries were sustained for one driver and are still searching for the other driver, whose vehicle went into the woods near the area.

This is breaking news. We'll update this story when we learn more information.

