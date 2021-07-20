Officials on both sides of the border detail Aug. 9 reopening to fully vaccinated Americans

After more than a year of missed memories, fully vaccinated American citizens can cross the Northern Border.

The Canadian government will allow fully vaccinated American citizens to enter the country for non-essential travel starting August 9. Officials said travelers will not be required to quarantine.

“They must also be asymptomatic, and they must provide contact and travel information and proof of vaccination in English or French,” Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness said. “Electronically from the ArriveCAN app before arriving at our border.”

On September 7 fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed in from any country who meet those requirements. New York State Senator Daniel Stec said people deserve to see their loved ones.

“I hear from constituents all the time that they have a new grandchild on the other side of the border that they haven’t been able to see yet,” Stec said. “Or I have a family member that is ill on the other side of the border that I can’t see.”

Vermont’s lone state Representative Peter Welch said Canada’s announcement is long overdue.

“Too many Vermonters have experienced the heartbreak of being separated from their loved ones and the passing of moments they will never get back.” Welch said. “The Biden Administration needs to act without delay in ensuring this change is reflected on both sides of the border.”

Senator Stec said Canada needed a nudge to make this happen.

“Sometimes your friend needs a push to do the right thing,” Stec said. “And I think we have been trying to do that.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones said he now calls on our federal partners, including the Biden Administration, to prioritize fully and safely reopening the border.

“It is necessary for the overall well-being of our residents and our economies to have the border opened on both sides,” Assemblyman Jones said.

Governor Scott said in a statement he looks forward to welcoming our neighbors to the north back to Vermont.