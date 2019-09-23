Officials recover body of 48-year-old man from West River

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials from several cities have recovered the body of a 48-year-old male from West River after the man reportedly slipped into deep water earlier this evening.

According to Rick Fontana, Deputy Director of New Haven Emergency Operations Center, the unidentified man wanted to cool off and entered the water around 5:15 p.m.

An initial call for the incident came from a New Haven address on the West Haven town line. Police and fire authorities from both cities responded to the scene.

New Haven officials used sonar technology to locate the body underwater.

Divers from Guilford and Milford Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

