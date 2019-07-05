Breaking News
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Officials respond to motorcycle, truck accident on North Road in East Windsor

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities are on scene of a truck, motorcycle accident that took place Friday night.

According to officials, police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Road, Route 140 in East Windsor for a truck versus motorcycle accident.

Serious injuries were reported.

News 8 has confirmation that the scene has been cleared.

This is breaking news.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss