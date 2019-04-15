Route 148 reopens in Killingworth after house fire

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Killingworth early Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on Route 148 in Killingworth early Monday morning.

Officials say Route 148 between Route 79 and County Road was closed due to the fire. However, the road has since been reopened to traffic.

There is no word on if the structure was occupied. No injuries have been reported.

Officials are still on scene.