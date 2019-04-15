News

Route 148 reopens in Killingworth after house fire

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 03:54 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 09:28 AM EDT

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Killingworth early Monday morning. 

Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on Route 148 in Killingworth early Monday morning. 

Officials say Route 148 between Route 79 and County Road was closed due to the fire. However, the road has since been reopened to traffic. 

There is no word on if the structure was occupied. No injuries have been reported.

Officials are still on scene. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center