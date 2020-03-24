Officials: “Stay Home, Stay Safe” in effect at 12:01 am on March 24th

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- Leaders of two South Texas border counties on the U.S.-Mexico border have announced a shelter-in-place lockdown starting Wednesday in Cameron County, and an overnight curfew starting tonight in Hidalgo County to stop COVID-19.

The Cameron County rule applies to all non-essential workers, but ensures vital government, health care, trade and commerce, including the delivery of food and groceries, to continue. Otherwise, residents are ordered to "shelter in place" to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which causes the novel deadly virus COVID-19, according to the emergency order.