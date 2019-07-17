Officials to discuss vital state issues at Connecticut at the Capitol Conference

(WTNH) — An opportunity for Connecticut leaders to talk about some of the key issues facing the state will take place on Wednesday in Washington.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are hosting the Connecticut at the Capitol Conference on Wednesday.

Lawmakers and business leaders will meet to discuss issues like the opioid crisis, healthcare coverage and the future of international trade.

That event is happening at 12:30 p.m.

