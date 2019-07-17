1  of  4
Breaking News
Pita Pal Foods hummus products recalled over possible Listeria contamination Deceased body found in Naugatuck River Southington fire crews battle structure fire on Clark Street Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Officials to discuss vital state issues at Connecticut at the Capitol Conference

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — An opportunity for Connecticut leaders to talk about some of the key issues facing the state will take place on Wednesday in Washington.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are hosting the Connecticut at the Capitol Conference on Wednesday.

Lawmakers and business leaders will meet to discuss issues like the opioid crisis, healthcare coverage and the future of international trade.

That event is happening at 12:30 p.m.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss