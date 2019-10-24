Officials to kick off National Drug Take Back Day

(WTNH) — Law enforcement and public health officials are coming together on Saturday to spread the word about National Drug Take Back Day.

It’s always good to dispose of expired drugs in the proper way. But especially in this time of opioid crisis, it’s important to keep prescription painkillers out of the hands of everyone.

Public officials will be stressing the impact you can have on the opioid crisis. So many dangerous and deadly addictions have started with prescription medication, and not necessarily the person whose name is on the label.

It could be your kids getting into your medicine. People talk about spouses who they didn’t know had a problem until medicine started disappearing. Or friends who come over for a party and look for your pills because they are struggling with addiction. It’s best to just get them out of the house.

If you need strong painkillers in the future, you’ll be prescribed more. Someone could find them if you throw them in the garbage, and flushing them down the toilet is bad for the water supply.

If you’re not sure what to do with your old prescription drugs, the DEA has a collection site locator.

