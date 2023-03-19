HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, and that mean Irish Pride is showing up at all kinds of events.

Sunday was the O’Hartford Road Race 5K. Runners started in the Coltsville Historic District and finished at midfield inside Trinity Health Stadium.

The 3.1-mile course is the last of a four-race St. Patrick’s Day series. News 8 caught up with some runners who ran all four.

“My friends get me going, too, they run ahead and they’re so supportive, they’re like ‘come on, Denise, you can do it!’ And if I’m too hard on myself, they’re like ‘Listen! You completed it, you ran!’ So.. friendship is wonderful,” said Salem resident Denise Dube.

All the participants in Sunday’s race got a green and blue soccer scarf from Hartford Athletic, a custom water bottle and a complimentary ticket to a Hartford Athletic match later this season.

“HMF has plenty of events throughout the calendar year to keep people fit, we want to help you set goals, celebrate those goals, whether it be running in your first 5K, running your first marathon,” said Josh Miller, the president of the Hartford Marathon Foundation.