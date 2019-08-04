Ohio: Nine dead, 16 injured in overnight shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WTNH) — Nine people are dead, along with the suspect, and 16 are injured after a mass shooting in Ohio Sunday morning.

This was the second mass shooting in 24 hours.

The shooting occurred on East 5th Street in the Oregon district. The suspect was shot and killed by responding officers, CNN wrote.

The suspect has not been identified and authorities say the suspect was wearing body armor and had extra magazines.

“As bad as this is, it could have been much, much worse, as I think everyone will become aware of here as more information unfolds,” Lt. Col. Matt Carper told CNN.

According to the @DaytonPolice Twitter, they are working to set up a family assistance center in the area.