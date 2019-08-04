Ohio: Nine dead including gunman’s sister, 27 injured in overnight shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WTNH) — Nine people are dead, along with the suspect, and 27 are injured after a mass shooting in Ohio around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

This was the second mass shooting in 24 hours and the 250th shooting this year.

Authorities tell ABC News the suspect, Connor Stephen Betts, 24, of Bellbrook, Ohio, was wearing body armor and had extra magazines for his .223 caliber rifle.

The Associated Press reported Betts’ 22-year-old sister was killed in addition to the eight other victims, making her the youngest shooting victim.

The City of Dayton has released the deceased victim’s names:

Lois L. Oglesby –Black Female, 27 Megan K. Betts– White Female, 22 Saeed Saleh– Black Male, 38 Derrick R. Fudge– Black Male, 57 Logan M. Turner– White Male, 30 Nicholas P. Cumer– White Male, 25 Thomas J. McNichols — Black Male, 25 Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis –Black Female, 36 Monica E. Brickhouse– Black Female, 39

The shooting occurred on East 5th Street in the Oregon district near Ned Peppers bar. According to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, in less than a minute Betts was shot and killed by responding officers.

Ned Peppers posted on Facebook that their bouncer is being treated for shrapnel wounds.

“We are shaken and confused as to why this occurred in our safe entertainment district located in downtown Dayton,” the bar’s post stated.

Senator Chris Murphy tweeted about the incident, as well.

It is still unknown if the gun was purchased legally and how many injuries are life threatening.

As of noon on Sunday, 15 were released from the hospital. Several are still in serious or critical condition, and mostly suffered from gunshot wounds and lacerations.

According to Mayor Whaley, officers are interviewing witnesses but they believe Betts was the only shooter.

“No evidence to suggest there’s a bias motive in this crime at this time.” Dayton Chief of Police Richard Biehl told ABC News.

Dayton police said they are working with a blood bank to set up donation opportunities.