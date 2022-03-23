OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – An Old Saybrook police officer is currently on administrative leave following an arrest in Essex last month.

According to State Police, On February 27, 2022, a trooper responded to the Scotch Plains Tavern in Essex for the report of a fight between ten to 15 people.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the Old Saybrook Police officer, identified as 29-year-old Tyler Schulz, was part of the disturbance. An arrest warrant obtained by News 8 stated that Schulz attempted to choke a man at the restaurant after a fight.

Schulz told police he was “provoked,” but investigators say surveillance video from the restaurant shows otherwise.

According to arrest documents, Schulz and the victim were not related, but had a close relationship and had once lived together as children.

On March 3, Schulz turned himself in to police and was charged with Breach of Peace. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

According to the Old Saybrook Police Department, Schulz is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.