Old Saybrook Parks and Recreation working to keep kids active during coronavirus outbreak

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — With parks and recreation departments all over the state shutdown, after school programs and activities are canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. But, Old Saybrook is finding a way to keep kids active.

“We’re going to an all online platform were using social media to really boost our presence and get our residents active and engaged,” said Jonathan Paradis, Assistant Director of Old Saybrook Parks and Recreation.

With so many of the community parks empty, one idea is called “where in our parks are we?” The parks and recreation staff will take a photo of popular outdoor spots in town and post to social media. Residents then have to go out and find the spot and then take a selfie. They just have to remember to practice social distancing.

“Its been great; its actually worked kind of beyond what I hoped and I’ve engaged with more of our residents in short amount of time very quickly,” Paradis said.

Another popular online activity is a Minute to Win it style. These online and social media activities are fun, but staff said the cancellation of so many popular spring programs has been tough.

“Just last week we had to make the decision to cancel the Easter egg hunt which is a bummer,” Paradis said. “It’s sad losing a bit of our identity but again trying to create a new identity with parks and rec and Old Saybrook