On Star shuts off car’s power, helps state police stop 2 car thieves

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A little after 8:15 on Friday night, a Troop E trooper attempted to stop a motor vehicle traveling north on Route 12 in Preston that was reported stolen out of Waterford.

The trooper was alerted by the Ledyard PD who were attempting to catch up to the car. Officials have identified the driver of the car as 21-year-old Isaiah Rivera of New Britain and the passenger as 18-year-old Ariana Orkney of Mansfield Center.

Yesterday, Ledyard PD, Troop E and OnStar worked together to stop car thieves. 2 individuals were apprehended after a pursuit causing a crash, stealing another car, located by an off duty Trooper and OnStar shutting the power off. #TroopE @OnStar pic.twitter.com/087mPyq15O — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 4, 2019

Officials say the car sped off when the trooper attempted to stop it and a pursuit began. The pursuit continued east on Route 2A and north on Harris Fuller Road in Preston.

Rivera was driving too fast to negotiate a T-intersection at the end of Harris Fuller Road and Middle Road, and as a result collided head on with a tree on Middle Road, according to police. After the collision, Rivera and Orkney fled on foot through a residential neighborhood and trespassed through numerous yards.

Troop E and Ledyard Police established a perimeter and waited with a K-9 from Troop D. Unbeknownst to the authorities on scene, Rivera and Orkney stole a Chevrolet Silverado from the driveway at 68 Middle Road. The owner of truck immediately came out of his house and ran after his truck to the end of the driveway. He reported the vehicle stolen to a Ledyard Officer and the information was broadcast out.

Isaiah Rivera

An off-duty trooper was later traveling on Route 2 in Preston when he saw the stolen pickup traveling east in front of him. The off-duty official alerted Troop E that he was behind the stolen vehicle and continually updated his speed and direction of travel to direct on-duty officials to his location.

On-duty troopers eventually caught up to the stolen truck on Route 2 in North Stonington. The troopers were able to contact On Star and the power to the truck was shut off to prevent the possibility of a second pursuit.

Rivera and Orkney jumped from the vehicle while it was still moving at approximately 15 miles per hour and both of them fled into the woods while the truck kept rolling down Route 2. The vehicle collided head on with a minivan traveling west on Route 2.

The occupants of the minivan were a pregnant mother and four other children. There were no injuries in the collision.

Troopers followed Rivera and Orkney through heavy brush and were able to capture both parties in the woods attached to Wheeler High School. Rivera sustained injuries during the arrest and was transported to Backus Hospital for treatment.

Ariana Orkney

Orkney was transported to Troop E for processing. The owner of the stolen pickup truck was notified of the truck’s recovery and responded to the scene and drove it home.

This is a perfect example of our Troopers, both on and off-duty, working hard to protect the citizens of Connecticut and their property. The vital public safety partnership we have with the private sector should also be noted. On-Star helped us bring this incident to a safe conclusion and we appreciate that. Connecticut State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas

Rivera faces the following charges:

Larceny 1st Degree

Interfering With Police

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Criminal Trover 2nd Degree

Risk of Injury to a Minor (4 counts)

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree

Reckless Driving

Driving Without a License

Orkney faces the following charges:

Accessory to Larceny 1st Degree

Interfering With Police

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Accessory to Criminal Trover 2nd Degree

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree

Accessory to Reckless Driving

Orkney is being held on a $250,000 bond and Isaiah Rivera is being held on a $500,000 bond. If they post bond, they are both schedule to appear in Norwich Superior Court on August 15.