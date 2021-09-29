On the job hunt? West Hartford Town Hall holds job fair

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Over 40 businesses will be participating in West Hartford’s job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The Town of West Hartford is looking for ways to help the hardships that residents endured during the past 18 months, especially job loss and hiring challenges.

People looking for new job opportunities are encouraged to the West Hartford Town Hall and learn about local job openings.

“Once again, the Town of West Hartford and West Hartford Chamber of Commerce are stepping up to help those looking for employment and business in need of new employees,” said Mayor Shari Cantor. “I encourage all job seekers and businesses looking to hire to take advantage of this unique opportunity to strengthen our community’s workforce and vitality as we combat the pandemic.”

There is no pre-registration for attendees, and the event will be on a first-come basis.

“The chamber is here to help local businesses and we are committed to doing whatever we can to help them meet the hiring challenges they are currently facing,” said Christopher Conway, the Executive Director of the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce. “With the end of summer and kids back in school, we’re expecting a robust crowd of job seekers and employers looking to hire.”

Businesses in health care, retail, finance, and manufacturing will be represented at the Town Hall Auditorium.

For more information about the event, head to www.whchamber.com.