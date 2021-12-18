One adult, 14-year-old injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting Saturday night which left one adult and one 14-year-old with injuries.

Police responded to the area of 2383 Main Street just before 8 p.m. and located evidence of gunfire. Officials said two victims, a male in his twenties and a 14-year-old male, arrived at an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned as more details become available on WTNH and in the News 8 app.