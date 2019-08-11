One dead after car accident in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a one car accident that left the driver dead Saturday night.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m. the car approached the stop sign and continued through the intersection without stopping. It hit a curb in front of 248 Walnut St. and struck a satellite dish mounted to the building.

The female driver was found unconscious and non-responsive. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being treated on scene.

One of the male passengers was believed by police to have no injuries. but was transported to a local hospital. Police suspect he may have been intoxicated.

The other male passenger fled the scene before first responders arrived.

Police worked with one witness, but this is still an open investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the detectives at 203-574-6941.