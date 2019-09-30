One dead after car hits pole on Route 169 in Lisbon

Breaking News
by: Nicole Boucher

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is dead after a single car accident on North Burnham Highway in Lisbon early Saturday morning.

According to police, Elijah Diacumski, 21, of Franklin, lost control of his vehicle while traveling southbound on the highway. He crossed over the northbound lane into the grassy area off the northbound shoulder.

The driver’s side rear struck a stone wall and the car turned 180 degrees. The vehicle continued to travel southbound sideways along the northbound shoulder before striking a utility pole and flipping over onto its roof. The car sustained extensive damage.

Diacumski was ejected, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact Trooper Brian Sumner at Troop E at 860-848-6500.

