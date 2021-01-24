One dead after house fire on Elmfield Street in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died after a single-family house fire on Elmfield Street late Saturday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., West Hartford Public Safety received a report of a fire from an occupant inside of the home on Elmfield Street.

West Hartford Fire Department arrived at the scene to find heavy fire coming from the front of a single-family residence.

Occupants of the house reported to police officers and firefighters that there were multiple people possibly still inside of the home.

Fire officials report that multiple crews immediately began to simultaneously extinguish the heavy fire and search the interior of the residence for the missing occupant.

Shortly after beginning the search, the victim was found and removed from the residence by the firefighters.

Fire authorities say that the victim suffered non-survivable injuries and was presumed dead at the scene.

All other occupants of the residence were located, and one occupant was transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation.

Authorities report that during the response to this incident, all on-duty West Hartford fire companies were on scene, in addition to American Medical Response and West Hartford Police.

Fire officials report that the fire was placed under control around 10:10 p.m. Officials say there were no injuries reported to responders.

The residence is deemed inhabitable and the Red Cross was summoned to provide assistance to the occupants of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the West Hartford Fire Marshal’s office, the West Hartford Police Department, and the CT State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.