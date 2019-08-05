One dead after motorcycle, car accident in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Orange Police Department, one person has died following a motorcycle and car collision that occurred on Sunday.

Police responded to the accident at 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Derby Milford Road near the intersection of Glenbrook Road. The crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

Officers say the 38-year-old man, who was the driver of a white Honda motorcycle, was traveling northbound on Derby Milford Road when a black Mercedes sedan driven by a 63-year-old woman entered the intersection from Glenbrook Road and collided with the motorcycle.

The 38-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Mercedes did not appear to be injured, according to police.

Police are currently investigating the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

We’ll update this story when we learn more information.

