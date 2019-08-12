One dead after motorcycle, car accident on Route 67 in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Seymour Police Department, Fire Department, and ambulances responded to reports of a motorcycle vs car accident just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of New Haven Road (Route 67) and North Street.

Officials say the male motorcycle operator received life-threatening injuries that he later succumbed to at a local hospital.

The female car operator was not injured but transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling north on North Street and the car was going westbound on New Haven Road when they collided in the intersection.

The accident is still under investigation. The State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

New haven Road was closed for several hours while the scene of the accident was being investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call the Seymour Police Department at (203) 881-7600.