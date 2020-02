WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven fire officials say a 32-year-old man has died after a motorcycle accident on I-95 Northbound.

The accident occurred around 6:10 p.m. between Exits 43 and 44, shutting down the highway. Currently, the right and center lanes are closed.

First responders declared the man dead on arrival. There are no other reported injuries.

West Haven firefighters and State Police are still on scene.

This is a developing story. Check with News 8 for updates.