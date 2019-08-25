One dead after stabbing in Bethel

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bethel Police officers responded to a residence on Plumtrees Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a stabbing victim.

Upon arrival a victim was located in the residence who was suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

Bethel EMS and paramedics provided medical aid and the victim was transported to the Danbury Hospital emergency room. Police say the victim succumbed to their wounds at the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

A suspect was located, taken into custody and is currently being held.