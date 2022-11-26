WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died following a car accident on I-95 South in West Haven, police said.

The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. One vehicle was traveling at a suspected high speed and hit the back of another car.

Delvon West, 35, was a passenger in the car that was traveling fast and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. I-95 South was closed for about six hours after the crash, and has since reopened.