One dead following stabbing in parking lot of Corner Cafe in Wallingford Saturday night

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Meriden man has been charged with murder following a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of Corner Cafe Saturday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., Wallingford Police responded to the parking lot of the Corner Cafe at 321 Church Street in the Yalesville section of Wallingford on the report of a serious assault.

Upon arrival, responding units found the victim lying on the ground, bleeding from numerous stab wounds.

Responding units attempted life-saving measures at the scene. However, the victim succumbed to his injuries in route to the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Ernest Cipolli 3rd of Wallingford.

Wallingford PD determined that Cipolli and another male subject, subsequently identified as 23-year-old Kristopher Carlson, had an altercation in the parking lot of the Corner Cafe.

Officials report that Carlson approached Cipolli and stabbed him numerous times with a knife. Carlson fled the scene, but was located and taken into custody.

Kristopher Carlson of 155 Reservoir Avenue in Meriden has been charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1, 2021.

