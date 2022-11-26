MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and another has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a car crash on I-95 North in Milford.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. James Tedesco, 41, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck the vehicle of Tianzhu Yuan, 35, according to police.

Yuan was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say they detected a strong odor of alcohol from Tedesco’s breath, he was slurring his speech and said he was drinking before the accident occurred.

He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Milford Superior Court on Dec. 8. More charges are anticipated, according to police.