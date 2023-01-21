BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police.

A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing.

Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital. She has been identified as 74-year-old Gladys Andrade of Bridgeport.

The Bridgeport Police Department obtained video of the crash, which showed a car crashing into the back of Andrade’s car. The impact pushed Andrade’s car into an oncoming car, and several other parked vehicles.

Two other males were brought to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer E. Quiles at 475-422-6141 or use the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.