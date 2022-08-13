WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver.

The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The passenger, a 28-year-old male from Waterbury, was pronounced dead on scene, according to officials.

This incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, about six hours and a fifth of a mile away from a fatal shooting that happened on the same street.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.