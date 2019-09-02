One dead, one seriously injured in East El Paso bar shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another with serious injuries in the 1600 block of N. Zaragoza.

According to emergency dispatchers, the call came in around 11:10 p.m. Sunday night at 1688 N. Zaragoza. That’s near the Cincinnati Bar & Grill East and the Dirty Sanchez Tequila Bar.

A department spokesperson confirms the shooting happened at a bar but said he was unable to confirm which one it occurred in at this stage of the investigation.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene according to a department spokesperson. According to emergency dispatchers, a person was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is on the scene. Police say the suspect, who is believed to be a black male driving a black Jeep SUV north on Zaragoza is still at large as of 12:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with KTSM for the latest overnight.