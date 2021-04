FRANKLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Franklin that took place Thursday morning.

According to police, the accident happened around 6:30 am Thursday on Route 32. Police say one of the cars involved went on the wrong side of the road to try passing a truck. That’s when it collided head-on with another car going the other way.

37-year-old Ramon Pantoja of Norwich was killed. Two other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.