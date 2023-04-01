NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Friday evening a woman passed away in the hospital following a collision with a concrete barrier on I-95 North, according to state police.

State troopers say that Gracielly Urbaez was driving alone near Exit 50 when she struck a barrier on the right shoulder that sent her vehicle across multiple lanes and into the median barrier. Urbaez suffered significant injuries from the crash and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Any witnesses to the crash are encouraged to contact Trooper Kyle Capoccitti at (203) 696-2500 or email him at Kyle.Capoccitti@ct.gov.