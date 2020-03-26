One Good Thing: Wolcott father and daughter show neighborhood unity through song

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — You may have heard of ringing bells or banging pots and pans as a showcase of neighborhood unity during these trying times. In Wolcott, however, a father and daughter decided to put their talents to use and sang to their neighbors instead.

In a lovely video sent to us by Sarah Scovill, her husband Joseph and their daughter Mackenzie took out their guitars and sang to the neighborhood and to the night sky.

“My husband and daughter decided to sing outside together to show their support and love. I will never forget this moment for my entire life,” Sarah writes.

You can watch the full video of the heartfelt moment between Joseph and Mackenzie below!