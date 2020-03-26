1  of  2
Breaking News
Lamont requests for federal major disaster declaration Two more flu-related deaths in Connecticut

One Good Thing: Wolcott father and daughter show neighborhood unity through song

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — You may have heard of ringing bells or banging pots and pans as a showcase of neighborhood unity during these trying times. In Wolcott, however, a father and daughter decided to put their talents to use and sang to their neighbors instead.

In a lovely video sent to us by Sarah Scovill, her husband Joseph and their daughter Mackenzie took out their guitars and sang to the neighborhood and to the night sky.

“My husband and daughter decided to sing outside together to show their support and love. I will never forget this moment for my entire life,” Sarah writes.

You can watch the full video of the heartfelt moment between Joseph and Mackenzie below!

Courtesy: Sarah Scovill

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

One Good Thing: Scovill Family singalong

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Scovill Family singalong"

New Haven mayor announces economic resiliency program to help small businesses

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven mayor announces economic resiliency program to help small businesses"

Virtual tip jar created to help local people who are out of work

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual tip jar created to help local people who are out of work"

No matter your immigration status, you will be tested, treated if you believe you have coronavirus: New Haven health officials

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "No matter your immigration status, you will be tested, treated if you believe you have coronavirus: New Haven health officials"

Madison tailor sews face masks for free, says she just wants to help community during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison tailor sews face masks for free, says she just wants to help community during coronavirus outbreak"

Woodbridge man makes much-needed protective face shields for medical workers with 3D printer

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woodbridge man makes much-needed protective face shields for medical workers with 3D printer"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss